Pexels
Explore
License
Upload
Upload
Join
MILO TEXTURES
159
followers
Follow
Donate
240
likes
Collect
Free Download
Choose a size:
Original
(2778 x 3702)
Large
(1920 x 2558)
Medium
(1280 x 1705)
Small
(640 x 852)
Custom Size
Free Download
Photographer
MILO TEXTURES
159
followers
· Poland
Follow
Donate
2.36M views
Libiąż, Poland
Free to use
Brown Stain On A Rough Surface
Share
Info
Photographer
MILO TEXTURES
159
followers
· Poland
Follow
Donate
Featured In
More Featured Websites
Photo Information
Brown Stain On A Rough Surface
Uploaded at August 26, 2019
Lens
4.3mm ƒ/2.4 ISO 50
Size
4.1 MB
Resolution
2778px x 3702px
Camera
SM-G960F
Software
Snapseed 2.0
Taken at
August 24, 2019 8:34 am
Aspect Ratio
463:617
Colors
License
✓ Free to use.
✓ No attribution required.
Learn more about the license »
Hide Information
Similar Photos
Pixabay
Darcy Lawrey
Orlando Allo
Tom Fisk
Brett Sayles
Kelly L
Kelly L
Shuxuan Cao
ready made
Tamanna Rumee
Brett Sayles
Athena
João Campanholo
Shuxuan Cao
Maria Tyutina
Jess Bailey Designs
Previous
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
…
499
500
Next
Load More
Related Tags
abstract
canvas
close-up
concrete
dark
dirty
empty
exterior
iron
metal background
metal wallpaper
retro
rough
rust
rusted
rusty
stain
steel
surface
texture
textured background
textured wallpaper
vintage
wall
Share image
Twitter
Facebook
Pinterest
Tumblr
LinkedIn
Email
Set a link back to this photo. You can use the following text:
Photo by
MILO TEXTURES
from
Pexels
Copy
Sign up to save your download history.
Join Pexels
If the download didn't start automatically,
click here
Loading…
Loading…
Choose your language:
English
Português
Español
Català
Deutsch
Italiano
Français
Svenska
Bahasa Indonesia
Polski
日本語
繁體中文
简体中文
한국어
ภาษาไทย
Nederlands
Magyar
Tiếng Việt
Čeština
Dansk
Suomi
Українська
Ελληνικά
Română
Norsk
Slovenčina
Türkçe
Русский
✕
To improve your user experience we use
cookies
.
Ok
159
followers
Follow
Donate
240
likes
Collect
Free Download
Choose a size:
Custom Size
Free Download
Photographer
159
followers
Follow
Donate
2.36M views